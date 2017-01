2 lbs. chicken breasts, cooked and diced

2 cans (4.5 oz. each) green chilies, chopped

3 cans (15 oz.) great northern beans, drained

1 c. water

2 c. chicken broth

2 tsp. cumin

Onion flakes, optional

1/2 tsp. salt

Combine all the above ingredients in a crockpot/slow cooker. Cook on low for 10-12 hours or on high 5-6 hours. Top with sour cream and shredded cheese before serving.