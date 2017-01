3 cans (two 28 oz., one 16 oz.) pork and beans

1 pkg. (1 lb.) hot dogs halved lengthwise and cut into 1-inch pieces

1 large onion, chopped

1/2 c. packed brown sugar

3 Tbsp. prepared mustard

4 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled

In a slow cooker, combine all ingredients, mix well. Cover and cook on low for 7-8 hours. Yield: 10 servings.