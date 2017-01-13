Pizza Casserole

3 lbs. ground beef

1/2 c. chopped onion

1 jar (28 oz.) spaghetti sauce

2 jars (4-1/2 oz. each) sliced mushrooms, drained

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. oregano

Dash of pepper

1 pkg. (16 oz.) wide egg noodles, cooked and drained

2 pkgs. (3-1/2 oz. each) sliced pepperoni

2 c. (8 oz.) shredded cheddar cheese

2 c. (8 oz.) shredded mozzarella cheese

In a dutch oven, brown beef and onion over medium heat until meat is no longer pink, drain. Add spaghetti sauce, mushrooms, salt, garlic powder, oregano, and pepper, heat through. Spoon 4 cups into a 5-quart slow cooker. Top with half of the noodles, pepperoni and cheeses. Repeat layers. Cover and cook on high for one hour or until cheese is melted. Yield: 12 servings.