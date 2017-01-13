Steak Stroganoff

2 Tbsp. flour

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. pepper

1/4 tsp. paprika

1-3/4 lb. boneless beef round steak

10-3/4 oz. can cream of mushroom soup

1/2 c. water

1 envelope dried onion soup mix

9 oz. jar sliced mushrooms, drained

1/2 c. sour cream

1 Tbsp. minced fresh parsley drink

Combine flour, garlic powder, pepper and paprika in slow cooker. Cut meat into 1-1/2-by-1/2-inch strips. Place in flour mixture and toss until meat is well coated. Add mushroom soup, water and soup mix. Stir until well blended. Cover. Cook on high 3 – 3 1/2 hours or low 6-7 hours. Stir in mushrooms, sour cream and parsley. Cover and cook on high 10-15 minutes, or until heated through. Serve with rice.