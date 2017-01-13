Supper-In-A Dish

1 lb. ground beef, browned and drained

1-1/2 c. sliced raw potatoes

1 c. sliced carrots

1 c. peas

1/2 c. chopped onions

1/2 c. chopped celery

1/4 c. chopped green peppers

10-3/4 oz. can cream of chicken or mushroom soup

1/4 c. milk

1 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

2/3 c. grated sharp cheese

Layer ground beef, potatoes, carrots, peas, onions, celery, green peppers, salt, and pepper in slow cooker. Combine soup and milk. Pour over layered ingredients. Sprinkle with cheese. Cover. Cook on high for 4 hours.