Democrats on sore loser tour

To the editor:

I’ve spent a good part of the day, watching parts of Trump’s thank you tour and the Democrats’ sore loser tour plus the more normal news.

It’s weird, but even what should be a straight forward CIA report about Russian hacking of the Democratic National Committee and campaign chairman, John Podesta’s e-mail is being politicized. Apparently, the report concludes that the Russians were responsible for the hacking, but then adds that it was done to sway the election for Trump.

I don’t know if that last part was in the initial report or if someone added it later. Either way, it really seems odd that they can determine the intent of the Russians, but not the intent of Hillary Clinton’s use of a private e-mail server.

The Democrat Party seems to be having a terrible time accepting their loss. In fact, they are not accepting that they lost at all. They’ve gone from backing recounts to calling for changes to the Electoral College. They even have Hollywood has been and never were celebrities making videos, begging electors to not vote for Trump. Seems their ego will just not let them accept that the American people overwhelmingly rejected their far-left ideology.

(The fact that) 2 to 3 million more Americans voted for Hillary than Trump doesn’t help them let go. Considering the times, the wisdom of our Founding Fathers, in the establishment of the Electoral College was astounding.

Another strange political twist, involved the taking, by the Chinese, of a U.S. owned underwater drone. The Chinese stole it, and Obama demanded they return it. Trump tweeted that the Chinese should keep it. The Chinese said they would return it. I think what may have happened, is the Chinese discovered the “made in China” label, and decided they didn’t want it.

Tony Towle

Long Prairie