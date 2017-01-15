DeVos not fit for chief educator

To the editor:

A basic American value is that each American is equal before the law. The patriots who founded this country wrote in their Declaration of Independence, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.” To believe this is to believe in the core principles of the USA.

But Betsy DeVos does not appear to believe this, and she wants to be the U.S. Secretary of Education under Donald Trump. Betsy DeVos is a billionaire heiress who is married to the heir to the Amway billions, Richard DeVos. The DeVos family founded a political action committee (PAC) called All Children Matter. The purpose of the PAC was to elect candidates who supported private charter schools. The DeVos family donated millions and so did the Waltons and other super rich families.

In 2008, while Betsy DeVos was running the PAC, the state of Ohio fined it $5.2 million for violating Ohio election contribution laws.

The DeVos’ kept the matter in the courts until 2013, but they lost all appeals. They were guilty of a crime and the judge ordered them to pay. But now the millions that were donated have disappeared from the PAC. There is no money left and no fine will be paid.

Meanwhile, the DeVos family has founded the American Federation for Children, another PAC with the mission of supporting candidates that support charter schools and vouchers for private schools.

If a court said I had to pay a fine, I’d have to pay it. The sheriff would make me pay it. Should not somebody who wants to be Secretary of Education pay her fines also? Are we not equal before the law?

If Betsy DeVos believes we are not, should she be the chief educator of the United States of America? I say, No.”

Tim King

Long Prairie