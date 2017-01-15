Girl Scout ready to bring some color to Long Prairie

By Sheila McCoy

Staff Writer

[email protected] Girl Scout Kalley Dynes-Levin is working toward achieving the highest award a Girl Scout can receive — gold. Working together with mosaic artist, Claire Witt, she’s hoping to bring some color to Long Prairie.

Kalley Dynes-Levin of Long Prairie is a young high school girl with a vision. She knows what she wants and is not afraid to work hard to achieve it, she said.

Having already earned her Bronze and Silver awards, she now aims for gold — the highest award a Girl Scout can receive.

Levin said in order for her to earn the Gold Award, she has to complete 80 hours of volunteering toward a community service project. She needs to take a leadership role in the project, as well.

“When a Girl Scout earns this award, they distinguish themselves in the college admission process and earn scholarships,” she said. “But the most important thing is that a Girl Scout who has received a Gold Award can enter the military one rank higher.”

Levin plans to either join the Army Reserve or the National Guard. Not only is it her desire to serve the country, but many of her family members have served in the military, she said.

Levin said she joined Girl Scout Troop 52883 of Roseville as a first grader. Even when she and her mom, Anne, moved to Long Prairie, she continued in her troop. The family moved after Anne married Long Prairie resident, Jason Levin.

“We usually met twice a month and mom would just bring me,” she said. Levin said the best part about being in the Girl Scouts besides the camaraderie among friends, is the access to the Girl Scout cookies.

“Since we live so far away, we usually have 200-300 cookies on hand,” she said. “It’s nice that you can just grab some whenever you want some.”

The project Levin has chosen is to create a 4-by-10 foot mosaic mural. She’s working together with mosaic artist Claire Witt of St. Cloud to make it happen. The project will be done at Lake Charlotte’s Concession Stand Building.

“The mural itself will be transportable,” she said.

Witt said the mural will portray a giant sunflower reaching its leaves over houses, churches, streets, clouds and poems that represent “our town,” Long Prairie.

“The colors will be mostly bright yellows and greens. Clouds will be made using small pieces of mirror,” she said.

The sunflower motif has a personal significance to Witt’s own journey.

“After my first year of college, I was feeling overwhelmed by the many choices and adult decisions I needed to make,” Witt said.

At first, Witt thought it was best for her to enlist in the Navy, thinking that “others who knew best” could help her with making decisions.

“On the bus trip to Fargo, N.D., to complete the physical, we passed by fields and fields of sunflowers in full bloom. I had never seen anything so magnificent and proud,” she said.

It was then she decided to return to college rather than join the military.

“Since then sunflowers have remained symbolic of that time in my life,” Witt said.

Levin believes the project will knit the community closer. Students in preschool, elementary and high school classes will be making parts of the sunflower. People in the senior center and at day cares will also have the opportunity to participate in making the parts for the giant sunflower.

As part of the project, Levin fundraised for the $9,000 it would cost. She mailed letters to various businesses in town.

The project received a $5,000 grant through the Five Wings Art Council. She also recently met the goal of fundraising for the remaining $4,000, which will cover materials and artist fees.

“We even got some extra money, so we will use that to buy security cameras and more,” she said. “That way, people won’t vandalize it and if they do, we’ll get them on camera.”

Levin anticipates the project will be completed by March. The mural will be displayed in June.