‘Seed guy’ has long history in the business

By Sheila McCoy

Staff Writer

[email protected] Lee Buchholz has a long history of being in the seed business. Because of his expertise in the field, many farmers seek his input in what seed works best for the region.

Growing up on a dairy farm in Grey Eagle, Bill and Marianne Buchholz’s children were surrounded by a variety of animals. It wasn’t unusual to hear cows moo, chickens cluck and hogs oink.

Lee Buchholz, 65, who lives with his wife, Pat, near the family farm, recalls the day he and his brothers were given a Shetland pony by their dad.

“My dad drove the milk truck when they were still using milk cans back in the day,” he said.

Buchholz often rode with his dad. One of the farms from which they picked up milk cans between Burtrum and Swanville also had several work horses and some ponies.

Buchholz said one Shetland pony had a bad hoof and limped a little. His dad thought it would be perfect for the children, believing the apparent hoof condition would keep the horse from running.

“We were so excited to get a pony. We rode it bareback all over. Here dad thought he was getting us a calm little pony, but it could run like crazy,” he said.

Knowing he wanted to make a future in farming, Buchholz considered ways he could not only make it a reality, but also keep it sustainable.

Buchholz was only 18 when he bought his first parcel of land. It was 40 acres outside of Grey Eagle where he and Pat live now.

“It was all cropland,” he said.

Buchholz graduated from the University of Minnesota in Morris with a degree in political science and geology.

From there he went to work for his uncle, Victor Buchholz, in the Twin Cities.

“It paid so much better working there than if I would have done something in the area (of Grey Eagle),” he said. “I had never seen as much money before.”

During the few years Buchholz worked in construction, his dad became sick. It was believed he had some type of heart disease. Buchholz moved back to the Grey Eagle area to be able to keep a closer eye on his dad.

At that time, Prairie Produce, the predecessor of today’s Prairie Lakes, was building a new fertilizer plant. Buchholz became the new manager for the plant.

He also ventured into milking cows, something he has since retired from.

In 1980, Buchholz and his dad built their own seed conditioning plant. Bill was already a seed dealer and the two produced different registered and certified grains, but mostly oats.

“At that time, oats were a big deal. Everybody used oats in the rations and many also used the straw as bedding,” he said. “Inspectors would also come and inspect the fields during the growing season to make sure the seed crop was pure,” he said.

After the seed was cleaned, the father and son got the seed ready to be packaged and tagged.

Buchholz said he and his dad produced more than 30,000 bushels per year. About 60 to 70 percent of the total was sold in bags. Each bag contained two bushels.

“About halfway through the cycle, we decided to make it a bushel and a half instead,” Buchholz said. “Two bushels weigh about 64 pounds. Since a bushel and a half weighed about 48 pounds, it was easier for the help we had to bag the seed.”

The seed was sold directly to farmers. It was also sold to businesses, such as the Sauk Centre Creamery and the Upsala Creamery.

As technology advanced and direct alfalfa seed was produced, oats as a cover crop was no longer needed.

“In this business, you just morph into something that is needed,” Buchholz said. “Red clover seeds were just that.”

Even though Bill died in 1987, Buchholz continued in the seed business. He is often referred to as the “seed guy” to go to because of his vast knowledge of what seeds work in certain types of soil and regions.

Today, he owns and operates “Buchholz Farm Seed” and is a seed dealer for Peterson Farm Seed (corn and soybeans) and La Crosse Forage and Turf Seed, LLC.

Buchholz keeps several research plots on his land with various seeds planted.

“I like to try new things, but the best thing about the business is the people you get to meet,” he said.

Buchholz said he learned many things from his dad. Besides carrying on the passion for the seed business, he followed his dad’s advice to retire from milking cows when he turned 55.

Buchholz said the heart behind the advice was that so many people say they are going to do things once they retire, but then may not have the health to do it.

“Do it while you’re still healthy,” Buchholz said. “Don’t wait.”