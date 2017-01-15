What we saw is what we will get

To the editor:

This is a comment on letters in the Dec. 18 issue:

I think God should bless us, not Trump, because of what he will be doing to us. Were you not watching, were you not reading this last year? What we saw is what we are going to get as a leader.

Wouldn’t you think that having no experience running a government that he would be trying to learn a few things? But no, he’s out on his glory seeking trip. Donald is a real threat to us.

He has a mountain of issues to deal with, issues that he caused with his abusive comments. He is arrogant, he is a bully, he is a liar, he is abusive and self involved. Like I said, We need God’s prayers — you will see.

Hands off Medicare? Well, we will have a letter writer to thank when it happens, and it will. Did you not happen to notice how Trump flip flopped on everything he ran for? And he’s not done.

At least with the Democratic Party, we knew what they stood for. Donald Trump was born with a silver spoon in his mouth and if you think he is going to care about the little guy, he will not. So thanks to all the voters who went to the polls uninformed. You wanted change, and that you will get.

He was going to drain the swamp and that he has — they are all heading for his cabinet. Did you see who he picked for the Department of Labor? Now that’s going to be a real boost for the working class which have already seen hard times. Well, it isn’t over.

Well, good luck with those letters, and maybe a few phone calls and large donations to AARP would help.

Pat Hesse

Paynesville