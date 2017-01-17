Bertha Haskamp, 92

Bertha T. Haskamp, age 92, of Sauk Centre, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2017 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community in Saint Cloud, Minnesota.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 19 at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Fr. Sudhansu Kumar, OSB and Deacon Ernie Kociemba officiating. Interment will be in the Saint Mary’s Cemetery in Melrose, Minnesota.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre and from 10 to 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church. Parish prayers will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.

Bertha Theresa Kunstleben was born to Joseph and Margaret (Bucholz) Kunstleben on July 2, 1924 in Roscoe, Minnesota. On September 14, 1944, Bertha was united in marriage to Raymond Gerhard Haskamp in Saint Boniface Catholic Church in Melrose, Minnesota. Ray and Bertha lived in Sauk Centre and raised their family of four children there. She was a very hard working woman and mother. Working first at Mickey’s Market, Bohlig Cleaners, the Jack and Jill store and in the Sauk Centre Public School laundry. In 1974, they moved to Saint Cloud to work at Saint Cloud Terrace Apartment complex as the manager caretaker of the property, retiring in 1988. She then moved back to Melrose and eventually returning to Sauk Centre where she enjoyed living at Riverview Manor.

Bertha can be remembered for the hundreds and hundreds of stocking caps she knit on her loom, crafting and creating projects with plastic canvas, playing cards, doing puzzles, find-a-word searches, and spending time with her family.

She was a member of Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Sauk Centre, Minnesota.

Bertha will be deeply missed by her children, Roger Haskamp of Saint Cloud, twins – Ron (Jan) Haskamp of Melrose and Rita (Dave) Cokely of Sauk Centre, and Rick (Diane) Haskamp of Sauk Centre; 9 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandson; and one sister, Theresa Ertl of Holdingford.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond G. Haskamp on February 25, 1993; parents, Joseph and Margaret Kunstleben; daughter-in-law, Pauline Haskamp; granddaughter, Tina Haskamp; great grandson, Connor Dirkes; brother, Henry Kunstleben; sisters, Alvina Barthel, Rose Wensmann, twins – Monica Olmscheid and Veronica Kamphke, Martha Kunstleben and Matilda Moonen.

Serving as casket bearers will be Jeff Haskamp, Broc Haskamp, Jay Haskamp, Charles Burgess, Todd Burgess, and Cale Burgess. Cross bearer will be Lacey Cote, scripture bearer will be Alyson Dirkes and Jana Haskamp will be a picture bearer. Mark Haskamp will be the lector for the mass. Lacey, Alyson, and Jana will be bringing up the communion gifts during mass.

Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.