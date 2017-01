2 c. flour

2-1/2 tsp. baking powder

3/4 tsp. salt

2/3 c. milk

1/2 c. lard (part butter)

Sift together flour, salt, and baking powder. Mix in lard until mixture is crumbly. Add milk and mix until soft dough is formed. Put dough on lightly floured surface, knead dough about 15 times. Pat out 1/2 inch thick. Spread a thin layer of butter on top. Cut into 2 1/2 inch squares. Place one biscuit on top of another, buttered sides together. Let stand 1 minute. Put in 425° oven – bake 12-15 minutes.