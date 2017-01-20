Chilly Night Chili

1 lb. ground beef

1 (16 oz.) can dark red kidney beans, drained

1 c. chopped onion

3/4 c. chopped green pepper

1 – 8 oz. can tomato sauce

1 clove garlic, chopped fine

1 (16 oz.) can tomatoes, cut up

2 tsp. chili powder

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. dried basil

Dash of hot sauce

Crumble ground beef in 2-quart casserole, add onion, green pepper and garlic. Microwave for 6 minutes. Stir every 2 minutes. Drain fat. Add undrained tomatoes and halfway through. Serve with crackers, bread sticks, or garlic bread, 4 to 6 generous servings – enough for another meal.