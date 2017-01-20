Chilly Night Chili

1 lb. ground beef
1 (16 oz.) can dark red kidney beans, drained
1 c. chopped onion
3/4 c. chopped green pepper
1 – 8 oz. can tomato sauce
1 clove garlic, chopped fine
1 (16 oz.) can tomatoes, cut up
2 tsp. chili powder
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. dried basil
Dash of hot sauce
Crumble ground beef in 2-quart casserole, add onion, green pepper and garlic. Microwave for 6 minutes. Stir every 2 minutes. Drain fat. Add undrained tomatoes and halfway through. Serve with crackers, bread sticks, or garlic bread, 4 to 6 generous servings – enough for another meal.