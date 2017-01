2 c. cut-up cooked turkey

1-1/2 c. frozen peas and carrots, thawed and drained

1/4 c. chopped mushrooms

1/4 c. chopped onions

4 eggs

1-1/3 c. milk

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

3/4 c. Bisquick baking mix

Heat oven to 400°. Grease a pie plate. Mix chicken, peas and carrots, mushrooms and onion in the plate. Beat remaining ingredients until smooth. Pour into plate. Bake until knife is inserted in center comes out clean, 30 to 35 minutes. Cook 5 minutes. Makes 6 – 8 servings.