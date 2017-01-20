Poppy Seed Muffins

3/4 c. sugar

1/4 c. softened butter

1/2 tsp. grated orange peel

2 eggs

2 c. all-purpose flour

2-1/2 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. salt

1 c. milk

1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg

1/2 c. chopped pecans

1/2 c. golden raisins

5 Tbsp. poppy seeds

Cream sugar, butter and orange peel. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each. Combine flour, baking powder, salt and nutmeg. Add to creamed mixture alternately with milk, beating well after each addition. Fold in raisins, nuts and poppy seeds. Spoon batter into greased muffin tins until about 3/4 full. Bake at 400° for about 20 minutes.