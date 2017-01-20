Regal Turkey Salad

12 oz. turkey or chicken, cooked and diced
10 oz. pineapple chunks, reserve juice
1 c. apples, cored and chopped
3/4 c. celery, chopped
1/3 c. peanuts, coarsely chopped (I used walnuts)
Combine diced meat, drained pineapple, apples, celery and nuts.
Dressing:
1/8 tsp. tarragon, dry (I substituted celery seed)
1/2 c. mayonnaise
1 Tbsp. lemon juice
1 Tbsp. reserved pineapple juice
Combine mayonnaise, lemon juice, pineapple juice and tarragon. Gently fold into chicken or turkey mixture. Makes six 3/4-cup servings. Bananas can be added.