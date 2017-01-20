Tasty Bread Pudding

8 slices thin white bread, lightly buttered

2 c. evaporated, or half and half milk

4 eggs, separated

1 c. sugar, separated

Pinch of cream of tartar

1/2 c. favorite jam – raspberry is good

Cut the buttered bread into small pieces and arrange in a greased shallow 9-inch dish. Beat together the egg yolks, 1/2 cup of the sugar and the milk. Pour over the bread pieces. Allow to sit for awhile – a few hours, or overnight. Bake in 350° oven about 20-25 minutes or until puffed and lightly browned. Remove from oven and spread with jam. Beat reserved egg whites with cream of tarter until soft peaks form, then gradually beat in the remaining 1/2 cup of sugar until whites are stiff. Spread over jam and return to oven. Bake about five more minutes or until meringue is lightly browned. Serve warm or at room temperature . If you prefer the ordinary bread pudding, add raisins (if you like) and cinnamon, and skip the egg white topping and the jam.