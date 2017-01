1 turkey carcass (or chicken, if you have)

2 qts. cold water

1/2 c. carrots, diced

1/2 c. chopped celery

1/2 c. chopped onions

1 sprig of parsley (or dried parsley)

Salt and pepper

Break up turkey or chicken carcass. Place in kettle with cold water to cover. Cook slowly for about 2 hours or until all meal removes from bones easily. Remove bones, add vegetables and seasonings, simmer until veggies are soft and tender. (If you have some canned chicken broth on hand, add that – delicious flavor).