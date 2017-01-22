Casket maker offers final resting place and hope

Enos Swartzentruber, left, and his wife, Mary, owners of Living Hope Woodwork, believe in allowing those who are grieving to choose a casket for their loved one without being influenced in any way. Despite the sorrow death may bring, they also have a message of hope to those who want to hear it.

By Sheila McCoy, Staff Writer

[email protected]

More than once, people have wondered about the business name, “Living Hope Woodwork.”

“Some may find it morbid since I make caskets,” said Enos Swartzentruber of Long Prairie.

Enos said the name of the business comes from his and his family’s faith that Jesus Christ died and rose and, by accepting Jesus as his Lord and savior, has living hope.

“As I work on the caskets, I usually pray for the souls of the deceased that they will be saved before they pass on,” he said.

Enos started building caskets in 2009. Since he stays busy working in construction during the summer, he was looking for something he could do during the colder season without having to freeze outside.

“I was searching for something that was needed in the community, that not everyone was doing and that there was a genuine need for,” he said.

“It’s nice to have him around and present around the family,” said his wife, Mary.

The first step in the casket-making process is to pick up the rough cut lumber. Even though the lumber has been processed through a kiln dryer, Enos planes it and places the boards in a drying rack.

“I do that in case the lumber picked up any moisture when it moved. That way it will dry out,” he said.

Enos likes to keep the wood he works with at room temperature, since the glue bonds better.

Once the holes for the casket handles have been cut out, he glues the box. The caskets are made of solid wood, mostly red oak.

The bottoms of the caskets are both glued and screwed with solid wood pieces going across the bottom. It’s a way to ensure that a body wouldn’t fall out.

The handles are bolted onto the casket to make sure they don’t break when the casket is carried.

“You’d have to break the wood in order to get those out,” he said.

Enos credits his friend, Jacob Stutzman, for teaching him woodworking skills. The winter of 1995 when the Swartzentrubers moved to Minnesota from Ohio, Enos said he needed something to do that winter and he and a few others also needed some dressers.

“I learned a lot from Jacob. He taught me how to make furniture,” Enos said. “He taught me, knowing the fact that you can take a rough cut piece of lumber and if you’re persistent and work with it, you can turn it into a piece of beautiful furniture.”

After a casket is made, Mary sews the lining for it.

Enos makes a variety of caskets in different sizes. The most difficult ones to make are those for infants or young children, he said.

One style that is gaining popularity is known as an “Amish” casket, where the sides are curved.

“It’s kind of the casket style you see in western movies,” he said.

Another aspect of making and selling caskets is meeting with grieving family members. Not many people prearrange or custom order the kind of casket they want for their funeral, Enos said.

“When they look at the caskets on display, I just try to listen and just allow them to make their choice without putting any pressure on them,” he said.

Both Enos and Mary like to meet people right where they are in their grief. Many times it is just to listen, to be sympathetic and to offer comfort when it is wanted.

Since they’ve lost several beloved family members and friends themselves, they can identify what people who are grieving often go through.

“Sometimes we just pray with people, if they want us to,” Enos said.

Despite the sorrow that comes with death, the Swartzentrubers also have a message of hope.

“We’ll share it if they are receptive, but we will never force it,” he said.