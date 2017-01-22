Hatred is evil, not religion itself

To the editor:

Lets review two acts of hatred. In the first one, Dylann Roof went into a Black Christian church with the intention of killing black people. Afterwards, he explained that he believes black people are evil, and he wanted to start a race war. Roof has the beliefs of a white supremacist, or Neo-Nazi. He shot and killed nine people who were attending Bible study.

Roof has been convicted of murdering nine people (and sentenced to death).

In another act of hatred, Dahir Adan, 20, went into Crossroads Mall in St. Cloud and stabbed 10 people with a knife. He asked some of them if they were Muslims. He seemed to not want to hurt Muslims. Adan was killed at the scene.

He was Somali. ISIS warns recruits to not share their ideas and plans with family or friends. ISIS hates Westernized people. This includes many Muslims who do not share their extreme ideas. ISIS has terrorized Muslims as much or more than they have terrorized Christians and anyone else they despise.

All white Christians are not white supremacists, and all Somalis are not radical Muslims. Nor are all Muslims radicals. A common reaction from Muslims, when they hear of a terrorist attack, is to say, “Please let it not be a Muslim who did it.”

Muslims are not evil. Christians are not evil. It is hatred itself that is evil. If we want a better world, we need to attack hatred when we encounter it, and not succumb to it ourselves.

Love is not an easy pathway. It requires work to get to know others and see them as human beings similar to ourselves.

Most of us, no matter what our color, religion, or ethnicity are just trying to make our way in the world, and raise families as best we can.

Debra Bellman

Grey Eagle