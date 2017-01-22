MetaFarms help farmers keep track of their animal production data

By Sheila McCoy, Staff Writer

[email protected] Chad Becker, president and CEO of MetaFarms, enjoys working with farmers by providing them with the tools to track their farm’s production.

For many farm boys growing up in Central Minnesota during the 1970s, it was natural to continue farming when they grew up. It was no different for Chad Becker of Browerville.

But when the economic farming crisis struck Minnesota in the 1980s, Becker said the alternative was to go to college.

After he graduated from Browerville High School in 1986, he attended St. Cloud State University (SCSU). He graduated from SCSU in 1991 with a bachelor’s degree in management and finance.

It was the beginning of what would eventually lead him to spending more than 17 years working as a general manager at Fair Isaac Corporation in its global financial services department.

“I spent a lot of time working with bankers, credit risk managers and insurance companies,” he said.

When Becker and his wife, Paula, returned to Browerville, he invested and advised several small technology companies. One of those companies is MetaFarms — the company of which he is now president/CEO.

Metafarms was founded in 2000 by Dr. Tom Stein. The company focuses on web-based agricultural production records keeping.

“It’s about helping farmers start collecting data and information on their farms,” Becker said. “It’s not an accounting system, but is focused around animal production.”

Becker said a lot has changed in farming over the past 50 years. These days, a lot of farms operate on a larger scale — more animals, bigger production.

“Back then, farmers were able to just figure it all out in their heads, but now it’s more complicated,” he said. “Not just with more animals, but also with nutrition and diets. Sometimes the animals eat better than we humans do.”

The program allows farmers to collect and track information on their animals, such as individual nutrition, diets, health, genetics and more.

“You can also keep records on farm events and then put it all together into performance metrics,” he said.

Since all the information is stored in a centralized database, farmers can go back and take a closer look at different farms, different barns and different animals.

“It can tell you about different individual sows, how many piglets they had, their age and performance,” Becker said.

Packing information can be integrated, as well. Whenever animals are sold, the farmer can find out what the input cost was, what the food costs were, how many sows died and whether or not, a profit was made.

At first, farmers were limited to keeping track of information and data in their home office. But as technology has evolved, MetaFarms has followed in its footsteps.

“We’re moving more and more toward helping farmers use mobile applications to collect the data.

“Having it on a smart phone comes in very handy,” he said.

MetaFarms launched an assurance application recently that allows farmers to track information required by industry standards set by the Common Swine Industry Audit and by the Pork Quality Assurance, right on their smart phone.

“Since people want to know where their food comes from these days, they also want to know what drugs were used in these animals,” he said. “Supermarkets want to be able to say how an animal was raised, so it goes all the way back to the farm.”

Since the program is Internet-based, MetaFarms has about 5,000 users across the Midwest of the United States, in Canada and in Australia.

Becker anticipates there is a good chance that MetaFarms will eventually provide applications geared toward the crop industry, as well.

“Our progression is probably that beef cattle will be next. Swine is number one, poultry is second,” he said. “Beef cattle will be third and crops are close behind.”

All modulars are available on the non-mobile website.

Having worked with bankers, credit risk managers and insurance companies, Becker said he enjoys working with farmers.

“Farmers are some of the biggest risk takers and entrepreneurs in the world. It’s not just their animals, fields or Mother Nature. It’s their livelihood,” he said.