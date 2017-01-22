Spring Hill couple finds their way back into love

By Sheila McCoy

Even though Shannon Gerhardson, left, and Anton Imdieke are excited to get married Feb. 25, both know that it's not about the wedding, but about the marriage that follows.

When a romantic relationship comes to an end and both parties live in or have family in a small town, they are bound to run into each other from time to time. The chance increases even further when the two have mutual friends.

Shannon Gerhardson, 27, of Spring Hill said she and Anton Imdieke, 30, knew each other from attending Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa High School,

“We went to the same party one night. That was 11 years ago,” she said.

But after six years of being together the two went separate ways.

“One of the biggest factors when we broke up was that we were stubborn and young,” Imdieke said. “We were also on two different pages in life.”

While Imdieke remained in Spring Hill, Gerhardson moved in with her sister and brother-in-law, Amie and Trevor Ascheman in Minneota. Their children, Nola, Pierce, Arlo and Rosemary quickly stole her heart.

Four years later in May 2015, when Gerhardson and Imdieke visited their friends, Dustin Mueller and Reba Larson, Imdieke and Gerhardson found their way back into love.

“After getting back together I decided she was really ‘the one,’” he said.

Prior to his proposal, the two had casually looked at rings in a jewelry store. Since they had been back together less than seven months, Gerhardson said she never expected Imdieke to propose that soon.

She showed him a ring she liked. It also happened to be very expensive.

“I told him that was the ring, and he said it wasn’t,” Gerhardson said and laughed.

“I was thinking in more of a lower price range,” Imdieke said.

Without Gerhardson suspecting anything, Imdieke returned to the jewelry store the next day. He bought the ring, but had the middle diamond replaced so the ring would not be as expensive.

“That worked out so much better,” Gerhardson said.

Since the middle diamond doesn’t stand as tall as on the original design, it doesn’t get caught on things, Gerhardson said.

One thing Imdieke understands about Gerhardson is how important family is to her. He has the same values.

Since Gerhardson’s nephews and nieces had been a big part of her life, he asked them to help when the time came to propose.

On Dec. 15, 2015, Gerhardson carpooled with her friend, Keri Sandhurst, and the two stopped outside the Ascheman’s house. There, Gerhardson was instructed by her friend to go into the house. Once inside, Amie told her to sit down on the couch.

Then, one by one, the children walked past Gerhardson with signs that spelled out the words: “Will you marry me?”

However, the young child who carried the “marry” sign, held it in such a way that Gerhardson was unable to read it.

“When she saw Anton, I was like, “Will I what?” Gerhardson said. “It took a little while before I realized what was going on.”

Even though Imdieke was nervous to propose to her, he said he never doubted that she would say yes.

“What’s kind of funny is that the first thing I thought of after I said ‘yes’ was that I now had to move,” Gerhardson said and laughed.

Both Imdieke and Gerhardson are excited to get married at the Crow River Lutheran Church in Belgrade, Feb. 25. It will also be Gerhardson’s birthday.

Over 500 people are invited to the wedding. The reception will be held later in the Freeport Community Center in Freeport.

What makes this couple stand out among others is that they have entrusted the wedding planning to their mothers — Angie Gerhardon and Kim Imdieke.

Kim, who used to work as an interior decorator is happy to put her talent to work, said her son.

The soon-to-be-married couple said they are very happy that their moms are taking care of the planning. It creates less stress for them.

“We’re happy if we can just basically show up to the wedding,” Gerhardson said. “We’ve shared some preferences, but that’s about it.”

The color theme for the wedding is black and gold. The seven bridesmaids will wear black dresses with lace, Gerhardson said.

Maids of honor are Gerhardson’s sisters, Amie Ascheman and Nicole Gerding. Bridesmaids are her friends, Dacia Breitbach, Reba Larson, Dana Wahus and Keri Sandhurst.

Since Imdieke didn’t want to have to choose among his three brothers, Adam, Aaron and Austin Imdieke, he chose his friend, Orry Weichman, as best man.

His brothers are among the groomsmen, along with Imdieke’s friends. Joey Arceneau, Kurt Welle and Brad Terres.

Gerhardson said her mom, Angie, is excited to have another son-in-law in the family, since she and her husband, Jeff, had three daughters.

Likewise, Kim and her husband, Rollie, are ecstatic to add another daughter-in-law to the family, since they only had sons.

A lot of wisdom has been learned since their first date in their high school years.

“Don’t rush into anything. Really take the time to get to know one another,” Gerhardson said.

“You have to learn how to compromise. That’s the big thing,” Imdieke said.