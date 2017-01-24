Marie Marthaler, 95

Marie R. Marthaler, age 95 of Meire Grove, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at the CentraCare Health Hospital in Melrose, Minnesota.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 28 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Meire Grove with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating and Rev. Ken Thielman concelebrating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church in Meire Grove. The St. Mary’s Society and Poor Soul’s Society will pray at 6 p.m. followed by parish prayers at 7 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.

Marie Rosina Schneider was born November 15, 1921 in Meire Grove, Minnesota to John and Bernadine (Kerkering) Schneider. Marie attended Country School and completed through the eighth grade. She was united in marriage to Gilbert Marthaler on September 10, 1946 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Meire Grove. Gilbert and Marie made their home on a farm north of Meire Grove for 32 years, where she was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening, canning, and baking. Before her marriage, Marie was a baby nurse for area families and also worked at Weber’s Grocery in Greenwald, the Egg Plant, and Schulzetenberg Hardware in Melrose. After moving to town in 1978, she served as an election judge, and cleaned at St. John’s School in Meire Grove for 16 years, retiring at age 88.

She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, St. Mary’s Society, Poor Soul’s Society, Holy Rosary Society, St. John’s Mission Group where she served as President for 30 years, and also sang in the church choir for 22 years. Marie enjoyed quilting and embroidery, working word find puzzles, playing cards and BINGO, and watching game shows and baseball, especially the Minnesota Twins and the Meire Grove Grovers. She was known for her “amazing dressing” at family gatherings.

Survivors include her children, Allen (Jean) Marthaler of St. Joseph, Gary (Irene) Marthaler of Meire Grove, Jan (Chuck) Schaefer of Melrose, and Annette (Jerry) Gruber of Belgrade; nine grandchildren, Amy Trentacoste (significant other, Patrick Geislinger), Jeff Marthaler (significant other, Kate Lechner), Eric (Kayla), Kyle (Amy), and Kurt Marthaler, Nicole (Matt) Lauer and Scott (Kari) Schaefer, Steven (Kayla) and Joseph Gruber; eight great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Clara Frieler of Melrose, Ludvina Ostendorf of St. Cloud, Joe Schneider of Meire Grove, Arlene Gully of Paynseville, and Lorraine Inderrieden of St. Cloud.

Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert Marthaler on August 10, 2000; sister, Leona Schneider; and brothers, Werner, Leo, and Elmer Schneider.

Serving as casket bearers will be Kyle Marthaler, Kurt Marthaler, Scott Schaefer, Jeff Marthaler, Steven Gruber, and Joseph Gruber. Cross bearer will be Eric Marthaler and scripture bearer will be Nicole Lauer. Readers will be Amy Trentacoste and Nicole Lauer and gift bearers will be Kayla Marthaler, Kari Schaefer, Amy Marthaler, and Kayla Gruber. Honorary bearers will be St. Mary’s Society.

