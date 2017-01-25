Norman Arnold, 89, of Long Prairie, passed away on January 18, 2017. Funeral services for Norman will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2017, 11:00 a.m., at Camp Ripley Chapel in Little Falls. Friends may begin calling at 10:00 a.m., at the chapel. Interment will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.

Norman William was born June 25, 1927, in Long Prairie, to Francis & Frances (Spieker) Arnold. He enlisted in the US Army in 1945 and was honorably discharged in 1947. On October 23, 1948, Norman married the love of his life, Carmen Alton in Minneapolis; to this union, they had seven children.

Norman is survived by his children: Steven (Judy) Arnold of Minneapolis, Susan (Dennis) Gulbrandson of Blaine, Martha (Charles) Puelston of Braham, Mary (Tom) Heiling of Tioga, North Dakota, Charles (Debra) Arnold of Little Falls, Kathy (Scott) Current of Browerville, Francis (Katie) Arnold of Duluth, 16 grandchildren, 43 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; siblings: Edward of Olivia, Gene of Alexandria and Leona of South Dakota.

Norman is preceded in death by his parents; wife Carmen; grandson Jason William Heiling on December 8, 1975 and great granddaughter Marley Dakota Heiling on December 17, 2010; siblings: Katherine, Joe, Rudy, Lawrence, Clarence, Victor, Edna, Irene, Lorrraine and Helen.

Arrangements with the Iten Funeral Home – itenfuneralhome.com