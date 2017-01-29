A bad bet on abortion

To the editor:

On the anniversary of the infamous Supreme Court decision that legalized the murder of pre-born babies, hundreds of thousands of people peacefully marched in Washington, D.C., and in many state capitals to protest this travesty. The news media barely covered this event. And I bet that there won’t be much done to restore the right to life — at least not in my or my children’s life times.

Why? Two factors:

1. There is a prevalent attitude toward the act of procreation that anything is permissible as long as it doesn’t achieve procreation.

2. There is and increasing acceptance of the philosophy that a person can choose what is right or wrong for themselves at any given moment. It is the same error that humans have made since the beginning of mankind: the denial of God and His commandments. This has disastrous repercussions.

Perhaps it can be explained by using Pascal’s Wager. (Blaise Pascal was a renowned philosopher and mathematician, (1623-1662). I will tell it in the form of a story:

Mr. A is a confirmed atheist. He doesn’t believe there’s a god and you live your life the way you want. When you die, that’s it, nothing.

Mr. C is a Christian who not only believes in an all-powerful, loving and just God but also that God expects people to follow His laws. When you die, you will be judged on how you obeyed God’s laws and be rewarded with eternal happiness in heaven or eternal suffering in hell.

Each bets he is right.

Both men die and find out that Mr. A was right. There’s nothing. That’s it. What did Mr. C lose?

But what if Mr. C is right? Mr. A suffers for eternity.

Considering what is at risk, I wouldn’t bet Mr. A was right. Would you?

Arlene Marcoullier

Long Prairie