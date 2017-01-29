Compare Trump to Hillary

To the editor:

This is in response to the letter to the editor of the Dairyland Peach of Jan. 1, “God Bless Trump,” no way. This letter tried to air Trump’s sins; how true they are is anybody’s guess.

It is only fair to compare Trump with that of Hillary Clinton.

Hillary is for abortion, the killing of unborn babies even to nine months of gestation. These are babies that God has created.

As the late St. Pope John Paul II stated in his letter, anyone who votes for a candidate that is for abortion commits a mortal sin as they are promoting abortions.

Hillary Rodham Clinton gave a speech April 23, 2015, at the Woman’s World Summit. In this speech, she promised she will use the full power of government to force you to reject your Christian beliefs.

She also stated that laws have to be backed up with resources and political will, and deep-seated religious beliefs have to be changed.

Despite the fact that Trump got beat up all during the campaign and was pictured as a very sinful man, some people still considered him a saint compared to his opponent. Trump is pro-life and willing to do the right and decent thing.

Eymard Orth

Melrose