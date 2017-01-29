Helping people find water is a ‘divine’ experience for Kuebelbecks

By Mollie Rushmeyer

The term water dowsing or divining used to bring out the scientific skeptic in Jim Kuebelbeck. However, experiencing the inexplicable ability to sense underground water sources firsthand as a young man made a believer of Kuebelbeck, now the owner and operator of Underground Water Locating in St. Joseph. With more than 4,000 successful wells dug thanks to his unique skill, he just might make a believer of other suspicious observers as well.

“At first, I tried to go out there to discredit it (water dowsing),” Kuebelbeck admits with a laugh. “I was the biggest skeptic there was.”

Before Kuebelbeck believed in the possibility of water divining, he heard about a priest, Fr. Elmer Eisenshenk, OSB, locating underground water sources. Many people in the small town of St. Joseph spoke of Fr. Eisenshenk’s uncanny ability to find water even when dry well after dry well had been dug by others. Wanting to disprove the priest, Kuebelbeck even snuck out to see for himself a spot where Fr. Eisenshenk had found a successful well between two dry digs.

It took time, but slowly, Kuebelbeck said he began to see it wasn’t mere luck that allowed the priest to find water nor was it superstition to rely on such measures.

“I slowly came to sense what it was he (Fr. Eisenshenk) was talking about,” Kuebelbeck said.

It didn’t take long for Kuebelbeck to develop a fascination with the mostly rural tradition dating back to the middle ages and maybe longer. In the early 1800s, water divining or dowsing was given the pejorative term “water witching” by scientists and geologists, to demean the practice. Jim Kuebelbeck of St. Joseph using his water divining rod while working for his company, Underground Water Locating. Kuebelbeck admits the rod helps intensify the sense of underground water, but it’s more the person than the instrument that holds the ability to find the water.

Kuebelbeck himself has met with his share of naysayers over the years. One look at search engine results on the topic will show the lack of credibility science gives water dowsers, as well as the wary way in which the religious community has viewed the practice. The inexperienced water dowsers and their mistakes, Kuebelbeck said, have done a lot of damage to the more experienced professionals like himself and his wife, Carol.

The divining rod itself isn’t all that special. “The rod is just an indicator. There’s nothing special about the instrument. It’s the person, not the tool,” he said.

“There’s a neural muscular reaction in the body. I’m one of a few people able to sense underground water. It’s really an unusual human faculty and difficult to explain,” Kuebelbeck said.

When water is under the surface of the ground, Kuebelbeck said he gets a sense or physical response. And with his many years of experience, he can distinguish between the shallow surface water, and deep water sources that contractors, well drillers and home owners are looking for.

Since 1977, Kuebelbeck, along with his wife Carol, who also possesses the ability, have been operating their business, Underground Water Locating. They have travelled all over Minn. and the upper Midwest to help businesses, government agencies, and individuals with their water needs.

Just last year they assisted the Little Falls Water and Waste Water Department with finding additional wells for the city’s water supply.

Greg McGillis of Little Falls, worked multiple times with Kuebelbeck on a personal level and in his role as superintendent of the Little Falls Water and Waste Water Department, from which he is now retired.

“Jim (Kuebelbeck) is in a league of his own,” McGillis said. “It is absolutely amazing, a real God-given talent, what he can do.”

On a personal level, McGillis said he had bad water in a well dug on his property, and had to treat the water constantly with softeners. Kuebelbeck came out to the home and not only was he able to find better, cleaner water, it was just 30 feet away from the existing well.

McGillis also recalled that Kuebelbeck told him the water in their existing well wasn’t good without ever having been told.

“I would never randomly dig a well without having someone like him come out first,” McGillis said.

Dwayne Heinen of Sartell, the assistant superinendent of the Little Falls Water Treatment Facility, also worked with Kuebelbeck in his position.

“It’s just amazing what he can do,” Heinen said of Kuebelbeck.

Having tried doing some water dowsing himself, Heinen said he can sense a little something when water in near, but it’s nothing compared to Kuebelbeck and his abilities.

“He can follow underground water-flows. He can tell you the depth,” Heinen said, as well as the quality of the water.

As Kuebelbeck thinks back on his many experiences, he said his most satisfying was working on a project for the Ziolkowski’s family-owned Crazy Horse Memorial in Custer, S.D. The memorial, the biggest mountain carving in the world, is privately owned and does not accept government assistance — including in its water sources. They wished to stay independent and avoid hooking up to the nearby Custer’s city water supply, but all their efforts to find their own wells had been unsuccessful. That’s when the family called on the Kuebelbecks, who found a “gushing” water supply right where they needed on their property using the dowsing method.

What Kuebelbeck likes about water-dowsing and what has kept him at it for all these years, he said is, “I get to go all over, and meet the greatest people in the world and help them.”