NRCS conservationist ready to help farmers with cover cropping

District Conservationist Russell Kleinschmidt enjoys helping farmers figure out their cover cropping needs. Ready to demonstrate what a healthy soil with rooting looks like, he keeps a bucket of soil in his office.

Cover cropping is used for many different purposes. Some is used for nitrogen fixation (the chemical processes that atmospheric nitrogen is absorbed into organic compounds), bow diversity, overall soil improvement, organic matter, erosion control and retaining nutrients in the vegetation that otherwise would be lost.

“It really depends on the producer and what their goals and rotations are,” said Russell Kleinschmidt. “The biggest challenge is how they can fit cover cropping into their rotation.”

Sometimes cover crops, such as oats and red clover, are used as weed control.

When it comes to planting alfalfa, Kleinschmidt said a lot of people opt to use direct seed. That way, alfalfa will be the only crop they get.

“They might do that when they don’t need the small grain or straw anymore, especially if they don’t have any livestock,” he said.

However, there are some benefits to under seed. A lot of people still use oats as a cover for the crops.

Having oats planted helps keep the weeds down. Depending on the situation and what is planted, oats can either use up or conserve excess moisture, Kleinschmidt said.

“It may sound counter intuitive, but it actually can. Anytime you have bare ground, you are losing moisture versus if you have a crop planted,” he said.

Another aspect that plays into using up or conserving moisture is the kind of crop is planted. Some crops will take out a lot of moisture.

“Then you’re actually depleting the moisture in the soil, so it depends on what your goal is and what crops you’re going to select,” Kleinschmidt said.

Even though a crop can either add or deplete water, farmers can manage by the time they choose to either terminate, harvest or till it.

“If you have really wet land, you will probably want it to grow a little longer to take up more moisture. Once you do, then you have a seed bed that is more suitable for planting,” he said. “If it’s dry, you might terminate it earlier, so you can keep the moisture that way. Timing really plays into the goals.”

Any seed or plant can be planted as a cover crop. A cover crop is basically a crop that is not planted to be harvested or sold. It is left to benefit the soil.

Kleinschmidt said the earlier a cover crop can be planted, the better it is. In order for the grower to see the full benefits of cover cropping, he or she would have to allow the crop to grow for five to six weeks.

Allowing the land to grow a crop rotationally also helps to break pest, disease and weed cycles.

“Once again, it comes back to what your goal is. If your goal is organic matter, you’re going to want to get a lot of growth, because that turns into organic matter,” Kleinschmidt said. “If it’s erosion, you need to just have a couple of inches up, just enough to break the wind from hitting the soil.”

Since timing has such a crucial role in growing cover crops, some have experimented by growing the cover underneath their regular crop. Even though it has not been tried a lot in Minnesota, Kleinschmidt sees a trend developing in North Dakota.

“We are in the same climate zone. They are showing this can be done in Bismarck, N.D., so it shows it can be done. They’ve done really well out there.”

One challenge Kleinschmidt believes won’t last long is for agricultural equipment to be improved or modified to make raising a cover crop underneath the regular crop easier.

“Cover crops have been around for centuries, but how we can work it into today’s agriculture will really take it to the next level,” he said.

Since many farmers may not simply have time to cover crop after they’ve harvested, Kleinschmidt sees an opportunity for co-ops to capitalize in the market by selling the seed and also offer to plant the cover crop.