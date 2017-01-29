Overpayments creating surplus

To the editor:

The state of Minnesota in cooperation with the Affordable Care Act, subsidizes health care insurance for citizens that are disabled but employed in some capacity. This has been a reasonably good program until sometime during the last 2 years when the system lost payment information and the clients were threatened with loss of coverage unless they immediately provided premium payments to re-instate their coverage. With little choice, clients sent in more money for coverage, and over time, one account showed an overpayment of over $3000 with no resolution for refund.

Clients were allowed hearings over a video conference system, and the case I witnessed included a statement from a county employee that confirmed there were problems that occurred during the time in question. As evidence was presented, the judge made the statement, “The biggest problem may be getting the state to pay”. Woilla, one month later when the findings and decision was provided, the client in question lost the case with no refund possible. In health care programs, managed by the state government, I have sympathy for the amount of work that is required to resolve problems, especially when our state includes nearly 270,000 people in the category of “Working persons with disabilities”.

The expression of “You can’t fight city hall”, comes to mind, but have we really come to the level where, state employee evidence is ignored, and judges are intimidated through political pressure to protect potential state revenue funds. With a 1.4 billion budget surplus, someone at a top level has directed this amount to be protected, and one can only guess what possible incentives exist to allow this kind of behavior.

Terry Heinen

Avon