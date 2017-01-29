Sauk Centre woman turns baking skills into a way to fund ministry

By Sheila McCoy

Artist and baker Deb Holt makes biscottis as a way to fund her ministry, while carrying on the Italian cooking tradition in her family.

With a heart for cooking, Deb Holt of Sauk Centre turned her baking skills into a way to fund her ministry, “Draw Near Ministries.”

“Cooking is in my blood. My dad is Italian, so there are a lot of chefs in my family,” she said.

Holt said the idea to start “Little B Biscotti” came from family and friends encouraging her to market some of her products. They had already tasted several of them, and they were well-liked.

“I figured, why not? I thought it would be a good way to support my ministry,” she said.

A part of Holt’s ministry was to write a book. In 2009, she published “The Seven Sacraments and Life in the Trinity.” It is a way to evangelize people to the Christian faith.

“It became very personal to me. Pope John Paul II had put out a call to people to evangelize and to teach people about God’s love,” she said. “That inspired me to write the book and making biscottis was a way to pay for it.”

Since Holt is an artist, as well, she drew chalk drawings for the book.

Holt said the name of her ministries is rooted in the scripture verse of James 4:8 — “Draw near to God, and he will draw near to you.”

Each drawing represents a chapter. Holt has included a CD with old hymns that go hand in hand with each chapter.

Holt travels to various conferences throughout the United States, where she promotes her book. As a result, her book has made it to about 12 countries, such as Mexico, Venezuela, Colombia, the Philippines, Kenya and Italy.

Her book, biscottis and other products are sold at The Outpost Mercantile in Sauk Centre.

Holt said she started making biscottis as a fun way to carry on the Italian cooking tradition in her family. A biscotti is a an Italian cookie.

“I make up my own recipes, make some gluten free and customize for customers, as well,” she said.

The biscottis come in 16 different flavors, such as toasted coconut macadamia nut, German chocolate and cranberry pistachio.

Each biscotti has nutritional labels. The three gluten free varieties Holt makes are salted caramel delight, lemon cheesecake and salted caramel chocolate delight. Those flavors are sold with gluten, as well.

When Holt makes the biscottis, she said she uses organic ingredients. The only ingredients that are not organic are fruits and nuts. She also likes to get her ingredients locally.

Holt said she often gains inspiration for new recipes through various everyday life events that may easily be overlooked.

The inspiration to make a German chocolate flavored biscotti came from when she was making birthday cakes for a couple of people.

“Both wanted German chocolate, so I thought that would make a good flavor,” she said.

The idea to make the caramel salted biscotti came to her in a dream, Holt said.

“I just experimented with different ways to make drizzled caramel on it. Then I gave it to people to taste to see what they liked the most about it,” she said.

Holt said one of the biggest compliments she received on her biscottis was from a friend from church.

“His granddaughter, who lives in California, asked him to send her some. I thought that was cute,” Holt said. “Children like them, too.”

The biggest challenge Holt faces when making the biscottis is the fact that she does it all by herself. Especially around holidays or other special occasions when the demand for her products is greater.

Holt arranges gift baskets that are gaining popularity.

“Most people get them as gifts for other people, like at bridal or baby showers and birthdays,” she said. “Others get them to give them as a thank you to nurses and hospitals.”

Those who want more information, may visit www.littlebbiscotti.com.