Agnes A. Christen, age 85, of Arden Hills, MN, passed away on January 28, 2017.

Preceded in death by two sons, her parents, one brother.

Survived by husband of 66 years and 11 months, Leroy; daughters, Donna (Ron) Fournier, Teri (Steve) Hillyard; five grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; brothers, Arnold, Roger (Marilyn); sisters, Alma King, Marie Hamann, Olivia (Bob) Redding, Irma Froelich.

Private family services at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery.