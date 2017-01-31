Joseph Wienhold, 32

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 am, Monday, January 30, 2017 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Long Prairie for Joseph D. Wienhold, age 32 who was unexpectedly taken home to Jesus on January 25, 2017. Fr. Omar Guanchez will officiate and burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Long Prairie. Family and friends may call from 4-8 pm, Sunday and one hour prior to services on Monday at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. St. Mary’s Catholic Women will pray the rosary at 4 pm with parish prayers at 7 pm in the church. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel, Long Prairie.

Joseph Donald Wienhold was born April 16, 1984 in Long Prairie, Minnesota, the son of Donald and Sandy (Ritter) Wienhold. He grew up and attended school in Long Prairie and graduated from Long Prairie-Grey Eagle High School in 2002. While in high school he was employed at the Long Prairie Food Center. He later worked at RR Donnelly. Joe then enrolled at St. Cloud Tech where he studied to become an electrician. In 2011, he became employed at Massmann Automation in Villard.

Joseph was a member of St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. He enjoyed bow hunting, playing guitar and riding his motorcycle. Most recently Joe’s drive and determination were displayed as he transformed himself from the outstanding track and cross country runner that he was, to a physique that would make any professional weight lifter be jealous.

Joe was a great son, brother, uncle and friend. The joy on the faces of his nieces when they got to see him and play with him was only surpassed by the joy that he was clearly experiencing while playing with them. Joe cared so much about his family, friends, co-workers and everyone that he encountered. He had an infectious laughter, a great smile, and was an outstanding person that will be missed by everyone that knew him.

Joseph is survived by his parents, Don and Sandy Wienhold, Long Prairie; siblings, Lisa (Brandon) Overman, Dayton; Mark (Caroline) Wienhold, Knoxville, TN; and David Wienhold, Long Prairie; his grandmother, Liz Ritter, Graceville; and three nieces who he adored, Isabelle, Adelyn, and Eleanor.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank and Marcella Wienhold, and Fabian Ritter.

Obituary and on-line guestbook available at www.williamsdingmann.com.