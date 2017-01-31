Mary Monroe, 58

Mary Monroe, age 58, of Los Angeles, Calif., journeyed peacefully in her sleep to a better place on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, where there is no pain and suffering, at peace with the Lord, where her younger brother, Theodore, will be waiting with open arms.

Mary was born on Sept. 19, 1958, to Aloysius and Maureen (Heinen) Luetmer from Meire Grove, Minn.

A writer and poet since childhood, Mary spent most of her life as a journalist, writer and editor. Her poetry appeared in the LA Times and she performed her work at venues in LA. She wrote a poetry collection, Dreaming of Los Angeles in the Rain, and was working on another.

Mary lived with her husband, Rod, in a lovely and magical home in LA, where many memories were made. They relished visits from family and friends and it was always special to spend some time at “Mary and Rod’s.”

Mary is survived by her loving husband, Rodney Danielson, parents, Al and Maureen Luetmer of Melrose; siblings, Rose Ann Pawlenty of Monticello, Robert (Amy) Luetmer of Big Lake, Martin (Linda) Luetmer of Belle Plaine, Anthony (Sheri) Luetmer of Meire Grove, Patricia Rose Luetmer of San Diego, Calif., and Lois Marie Luetmer of Los Angeles, Calif.; nieces and nephews, Joe Pawlenty (Kahri), Maggie Pawlenty (Bobby), Julia Danielson, Nick Luetmer (Marie), Tony Luetmer, Vincent Luetmer, Josie Luetmer, Isabella Luetmer, Emmett Luetmer, Zak Luetmer, Makiya Luetmer, Alexandra Luetmer, Mandy (Brad) Carlson, Kellen and Camden, Anthony (Rachel) O’Brien, Logan and Everett.

Mary was preceded in death by her brother, Theodore Joseph Luetmer; grandparents, Joseph and Marie (Nietfeld) Luetmer and Hubert and Rosalia (Nentl) Heinen.

Memorial services will be held at a later date in Los Angeles.

Rest in peace, dear Mary. We all miss you so much!!