2017 Farm Resource Guide now available

The Farm Resource Guide for 2017 is now available upon request at many University of Minnesota Extension County offices across the state. This resource guide includes a variety of useful farm business management information including the following items:

• Custom rates;

• Average farmland rental rates by county;

• Flexible rental agreements;

• It includes lease forms for cash rent and share rent arrangements; farmland sales information for all counties in Minnesota;

• Information on charges for custom feeding, commodity storage, leasing buildings and various bin rental rates;

• Current information on pasture rental rates, tree timber values;

• Marketing information along with recent cost trends for Minnesota;

• Commodity price probabilities for corn, soybeans, alfalfa hay, straw, grass hay, hogs and cattle;

• Corn and soybean yields by county;

• Feedlot Rule highlights and information on manure agreement and easements; and

• Examples of manure spreading lease and land application agreement forms.

This resource guide is available for a $25 fee plus postage and sales tax. Information can be provided in a person’s preferred format. Email costs $25 plus sales tax, CD costs $28.50 or a hard copy, $30.

To own a copy of the Farm Resource Guide, email bauxx003@umn.edu or call (507) 372-3900, ext. 3906 and include the format preferred. The materials and an invoice will be sent out as soon as possible.