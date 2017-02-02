Clarissa farmer to lead Minnesota AgriGrowth Council

AgriGrowth has been a positive public voice for agriculture and food systems industry since 1968

The Minnesota AgriGrowth Council has elected Pat Lunemann, partner and general manager of Twin Eagle Dairy, as chair of its board of directors. Twin Eagle Dairy, located near Clarissa, operates an 800 cow dairy. Lunemann is past-president of the Minnesota Milk Producers Association. He will provide leadership to AgriGrowth’s 25-member board, which sets strategic direction and policy to guide AgriGrowth’s work in support of Minnesota’s food and agriculture sector.

“AgriGrowth is the only organization in Minnesota whose diverse membership and public policy work is solely devoted to promoting the sustainability, competitiveness and long-term growth of the state’s agriculture and food sectors,” said Lunemann. “We look forward to continuing the conversation between producers, farmers, consumers and policymakers as we seek to find solution-oriented outcomes for the most critical challenges facing the state’s second-largest industry — food and agriculture.”

In addition to his service to AgriGrowth and the Minnesota Milk Producers Association, Lunemann was the youngest elected member to serve on the Land O’ Lakes Board of Directors, where he served for six years. In his final year on the Land O’ Lakes board, he served as the dairy committee chair. Lunemann was a Humphrey Institute Policy Fellow and was in the MN/Iowa LEAD program (a predecessor to the present-day MARL program) for two years.

Minnesota AgriGrowth Council is a non-partisan, non-profit member organization representing the agriculture and food systems industry. AgriGrowth’s strategic approach to policy development, issues management, collaboration and awareness is designed to foster long-term sustainability, competitiveness and business growth.

In addition to electing Lunemann as chair, the AgriGrowth board of directors elected:

• Vice Chair: Rod Hebrink, AgStar Financial Services

• Treasurer: Mark Jirik, Cargill

• Secretary: Tom Wegner, Land O’ Lakes

The board also recognized outgoing chair Steve Peterson, of Peterson Farms in Paynesville and former director of sourcing sustainability at General Mills, for his three-term service as chair of the board of directors.