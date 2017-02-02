Dairy Princess candidates sought in Todd County; deadline Feb. 17

The American Dairy Association of Todd County is seeking candidates to participate in this year’s dairy princess/dairy ambassador program. Dairy princesses and ambassadors serve as good will ambassadors for the dairy industry by appearing at various promotional events and speaking to consumers and the media. The princess contest will be held Saturday, March 4, at the Browerville Community Center.

A dairy princess must be a high school graduate by July 1, 2017 and not yet 24 years old. Dairy ambassadors must be in ninth, 10th, 11th or 12th grade. She or her parents must be actively engaged in the production of milk for sale to a licensed plant during the current year. A candidate also qualifies if she or her parents are employed on a dairy farm in a dairy-related capacity.

County dairy princesses are eligible to attend a statewide promotion training seminar to be held this May and may apply to be considered as a finalist for the Princess Kay of the Milky Way title. Twelve finalists will be selected to compete for the Princess Kay title in August.

At all levels of competition, contestants are judged on their communication skills, personality, enthusiasm for dairy promotion and general knowledge of the dairy industry.

For a complete rules brochure and application form, contact Shirley Hulinsky at (320) 285-2050 or Bonnie Middendorf at (320) 760-8748 by Feb. 17.