Eugene Boecker, 61

Eugene “Gene” F. Boecker died on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri at the age of 61 years, 1 month and 27 days.

Eugene “Gene” Boecker was born November 27, 1955 in Sauk Centre to Norbert and Elizabeth Boecker.

Survivors include his three loving children Travis, Brittney and Tiffany Boecker, three grandchildren, Isaac Hettver, Karly Boecker and Garrett Boecker, faithful companion dog Emmit, eleven siblings, Elmer (Juliana) Boecker, Ralph Boecker, Edmund (Helen) Boecker, Dorothy (Wilfred) Feldewerd, Rita (Gene) Revermann-Fischer, Janet (Maurice) Michels, Geri (LeRoy) Moscho, Lorraine Pommerer, Edna (Robert) Kramer, Allen (Val) Boecker and Tom (Angie) Boecker.

Mass of Christian Burial for Gene will be held on Thursday, February 2, 2017 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church 302 State Street, Elrosa, Minnesota at 11:00 a.m. Presiding will be Fr. Marvin Enneking and Fr. Peter Kirchner.

Wake Service held on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 302 State Street, Elrosa, Minnesota 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. and one hour prior to service on February 2. Rosary at 6:00 p.m. and Parish Prayers at 7:00 p.m.