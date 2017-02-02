Janet Sufka, 85

Janet E. Sufka, age 85 of Grey Eagle, died Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at the CentraCare Health Hospital in Melrose, Minnesota.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 4 at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Grey Eagle with Rev. Ron Tibbetts officiating. Interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church in Grey Eagle.

Janet Esther Zellman was born February 25, 1931 in Burnhamville Township, Todd County, Minnesota to John and Amanda (Farber) Zellman. She graduated from Grey Eagle High School in 1949. She was united in marriage to Gerald Schwanke on June 6, 1950 at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Grey Eagle. The couple farmed north of Grey Eagle where Janet took an active part in milking cows, raising chickens, crops, and gardening. Gerald passed away in 1972 and Janet continued to farm until her retirement at the age of 68. She was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Grey Eagle. Janet enjoyed raising her five children and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Linda (Paul) Larsen of St. Francis, Nancy (Kevin) Bitz of Grey Eagle, and Janice (Gary) Glockzin of San Diego, California; eight grandchildren, Scott, Kari, Denise, Darrell, Micheal, Joshua, Gary Jr., and Kimberly; 16 great-grandchildren; and sister, Marlene Birkholz of Blaine.

Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Schwanke in 1972; parents; sons, Dan Schwanke in 1977 and Bill Schwanke in 2014; one great-granddaughter; brothers, Ervin, Eugene, and John Zellman; twin sister, June Decker; and sisters, Alvera Schandel and Lois Weir.

Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Grey Eagle.