Natalie Catalina Marie Concepcion was born to Melissa and Joy Concepcion of Sauk Centre, January 29, 2017 at 9:21 a.m. at CentraCare Health, Melrose. She weighed

7 pounds, 5 ounces and

20 inches long.

Natalie is welcomed home by big brothers, Fernando, 11 years old, Angelo, 3 years old and Marcelino, 1 year old.

Grandparents are Mike Haffner and Michelle Spofford of Sauk Centre, Alberto and Carmen Concepcion of Volcan, Panama and Edgar and Renee Vejerano of Volcan, Panama.