Randy Warren, 59

Randy L. Warren, 59, a resident of Powell, Wy., formerly of Eagle Bend, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 7 2017 after losing his fight with cancer.

A celebration of Randy’s life was held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Commons in Powell. There will be a second gathering on June 3, 2017 also at the Commons.

Randy was born June 4, 1957, in Bertha to Ralph and Rosella (Scott) Warren. Randy graduated from Eagle Bend High School in Eagle Bend. Continued his education at Willmar Vo-Tech in Willmar for auto body repair. Randy met the love of his life, Sharon Wolbeck.

In August of 1979, Randy and Sharon moved from Minnesota to Powell, Wy. They were married on Dec. 22, 1979.

In 1984, Randy opened his own auto body repair shop, Body Massage where Randy and Sharon worked side by side.

Randy also loved woodworking, working on cars, walking his puppies, gardening and he enjoyed watching old movies and westerns.

Preceding Randy in death were his parents, brother Richard, his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Aloyuis and Juletta Wolbeck, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Gene and Sharon Wolbeck and brother-in-law Aaron Michaelson.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years Sharon; brothers Bill (Linda) Warren, Dennis (Nikki) Warren; sisters Karen (David) Pommerening and Barb Erickson, all of Minnesota; sister-in-law Janet Warren of Powell; sister-in-laws Janice (Ronnie) Brown; Shirley (Kenny) Toenyan of Minnesota; JoAnn (Brent) Christensen of Idaho; Karon (Shane) Sanchez of Fla.; brother-in-law Jerry (Rosie) Wolbeck of Minnesota; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and his puppies, but especially by his loving wife Sharon.