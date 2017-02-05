Sauk Centre travel agent hooked on humanitarian mission trips

By Sheila McCoy

Staff Writer

sheila.mccoy@ecm-inc.com Deb Streese is thankful for the opportunities working as a travel agent has given her.

After being drawn to the vibrant culture, indigenous tribes, Mayan ruins and beautiful scenery of Guatemala, travel agent Deb Streese of Sauk Centre booked her itinerary. Several of her friends were booked to come along on the adventurous trip, as well.

“I told my friends that it would be a very rough trip and that we would travel to the highlands of Guatemala by any means possible,” she said.

Shortly before the group traveled, a local priest, Fr. Tony Kroll, walked into her travel agency, “Carefree Travel” and asked to book a mission trip to Guatemala. He and several others were going to build a home and do other humanitarian efforts.

Since the two trips overlapped, Streese asked Fr. Kroll if she and her friends could help. He said yes.

After talking to her group of friends, they all agreed to spend some of the time to help someone else.

“We spent nine days in the highlands of Guatemala and that was my introduction to humanitarian travel. I have been hooked ever since,” she said.

Since the first trip to Guatemala nearly 20 years ago, Streese has returned to Guatemala 13 times. She’s also traveled on other humanitarian and medical missions to Tonga, Bolivia, Honduras, Mexico and Africa.

“We’ve seen so much of what the world has gone through and how small acts of kindness can change a life forever,” she said.

Even though she has traveled many places, Guatemala holds a special place in her heart.

“I fell in love with that country from the first moment I was there,” she said.

During her trips, she’s been given several opportunities to help in ways other people may not always understand how she can stomach. Cleft lip and cleft palate work, as well as pulling teeth, were not uncommon.

“We had very remote conditions in the middle of nowhere. It was kind of set up like a MASH unit,” Streese said. “These people would sometimes walk for three days from the mountains to come into the villages to get help from us.”

Prior to becoming a travel agent, Streese showed quarter horses professionally for about 23 years. Through showing, she had the chance to see the majority of the United States, she said.

Streese said the road to becoming a travel agent started with her booking trips with a travel agent in the area for her friends.

“Before I knew it, I was selling travel as an outside agent for them. Being the kind of person that has to jump in with both feet and do something different, I decided to start a small travel agency,” she said.

That was 27 years ago. She started without so much as a client. Looking back, it has been a journey she doesn’t regret. Not only has it allowed her to see the world, but it has also connected her with a multitude of people.

“It has given me opportunities to do things the normal person may never get to do,” she said.

Not much satisfies Streese more than when a customer returns with a smile on his or her face.

“I love to share experiences with people. The best times I’ve had is when people come back in and say, ‘That unique, off the road place you told me about was special. I came away finding new friends, new feelings and new experiences,’” she said. “I always say, selling travel is selling dreams.”

Streese, along with fellow travel agent, Ann Turner, works tirelessly to ensure utmost customer service. If a customer is stranded somewhere because of delays, if necessary, she will get creative in finding a way to get her customer to his or her destination, she said.

“Any given day, we either have a blizzard somewhere, flights get canceled, someone has a death in the family,” she said.

Streese has had many honors booking travel virtually to all corners of the world. She has served on the Sandals advisory board, been named a Sandals Royal Chairman’s Club Member and was most recently honored with the Delta Vacations Diamond Elite award, a designation reserved for the highest level of service and sales in the country.

Helping out with greeting the customers and delivering tickets and other paperwork is Streese’s friendly dog, Brandi.

Streese was chosen as Woman of the Month for her active involvement in various missions groups and for successfully operating the travel agency.