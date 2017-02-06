Beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather

Post navigation

Click for Weather Today Tonight Upcoming Events There are no upcoming events at this time.

Orrin “LeRoy” Sukke, age 86 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on February 3, 2017.Born in Kandota Township on the family farm, he was the oldest of three children. LeRoy served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1954 in the Signal Corps during the Korean Conflict. He met Shirley Jean Dobs of Swanville, MN and they married May 12, 1959 at First Lutheran Church Sauk Centre, MN.LeRoy worked road construction and on a dairy farm. He also was employed at Frigidaire in St. Cloud for over 20 years until he retired. As anyone who knew LeRoy knew, he couldn’t sit still, so he continued to work doing what he loved, mowing grass at Greenwood and Oakland Cemeteries in Sauk Centre and finally retired in 2011.LeRoy enjoyed spending time with his family and sitting outside on his “hill.” He loved going to auctions and finding hidden treasures. He also loved Fords, races at the speedway, cutting grass on his Dixon lawnmower and he loved his town of Sauk Centre, MN.He was very active at First Lutheran Church. LeRoy served as head usher and on various council committees and loved working at the church Stearns County Fair booth frying hamburgers. LeRoy was also an active member of the V.F.W and served on the board.He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Shirley; along with two children Lynn (Patrick) Braun of St. Paul, MN and Larry Sukke of St. Cloud, MN; two grandchildren Nicole Reid of St. Paul, MN and Charles C. Reid of Chicago, IL; two great-grandchildren Lily Link and Olivia Reid; two siblings Norman (Della) Sukke of Alexandria, MN and Donna (Slim) Ostendorf of St. Cloud, MN; and many other loving relatives.He is preceded in death by his parents George and Josephine Sukke.Visitation will be held Monday, February 13th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with memorial service at 1 p.m. at First Lutheran Church of Sauk Centre. Interment following immediately at Greenwood Cemetery. No cards will be sent.