Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Rosa M. Schefers, 98, of Paynesville will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 10, 2017 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville.

Rosa passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 2, 2017 at Koronis Manor Care Center in Paynesville. Reverend Glenn Krystosek and her nephew, Reverend Eberhard Schefers will officiate. Entombment will take place at St. Louis Parish Cemetery Mausoleum.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday and after 10 a.m. on Friday, both at St. Louis Catholic Church. Arrangements are with Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home, Paynesville.

Rosa was born on October 27, 1918 to John and Christine (Arceneau) Blonigen in a stone house south of St. Martin built by her great-grandfather. In 1942, the family moved to a farm south of Richmond. In her youth, Rosa was a member of St. Martin Parish and attended school in St. Martin. As a young woman, she would help families during times of child birth and illness.

Rosa married Leander J. Schefers on May 22, 1944 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Richmond. They farmed in Zion Township until 1979 when they retired and moved to Paynesville. Rosa was a member of St. Louis Parish, St. Anne’s Christian Women, Catholic United Financial and the Daughters of Isabella.

Rosa had very little need for material things and spending time with family, relatives, neighbors and friends was her joy. She also enjoyed birds, gardening and reading. Above all she treasured her family and they were always well cared for.

Rosa is survived by her children, Joan Plantenberg Witzig of Brooklyn Park, Kenneth (Julie) Schefers of Paynesville, Beverley (Richard) Sauer of Becker, Ralph Schefers of Paynesville; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and sister, Christine Maleska.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leander; grandson, John-Paul Schefers; son-in-law, Steven Witzig; sisters, Veronica Schlangen, Clara Minnerath and Louise Linz; and brothers, Paul, Frank, Daniel and Clement Blonigen.