Anne Walz, 74

Anne T. Walz, age 74 of Sauk Centre, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2017 at CentraCare Health Nursing Home in Sauk Centre, Minnesota.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 10 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Greg Paffel officiating. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home Thursday evening.

Anne Theresa Foss was born to Joseph and Margaret (Gallery) Foss on February 26, 1942 in Milbank, South Dakota. On November 3, 1962 she was united in marriage to Roy George Walz at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. Roy and Anne lived in Sauk Centre and raised five wonderful children and ten grandchildren. Anne will be remembered most for her kindness, generosity, gentle spirit, beautiful smile and wonderful laugh, her cook books and of course her famous banana bread. She was truly an angel on earth.

She was a member of the American Legion Post 67 Auxiliary as well as St. Paul’s Catholic Church and a beloved member of the community.

Anne will be deeply missed by her husband, Roy; children, Brad (Carla) Walz of Andover, Vicki Pfeffer of Sauk Centre, Shelly Engle of Sauk Centre, Paul Walz of Andover, and Sarah (Josh) Trisko of Sauk Centre; grandchildren, Alex, Max, (Brad), Brianna, Nick, Tayler (Vicki), Riley, Rykin (Shelly), Kayle, Ashton, Braelyn, (Sarah).

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Margaret Foss; brother, John Foss; sister, Marie (Foss) Meyer; and son-in-law, Michael Pfeffer.

Serving as urn bearer will be Alex Walz. Cross bearer will be Brianna Cooper and scripture bearer will be Tayler Pfeffer. Honorary bearers will be Nick Pfeffer, Max Walz, Kayle Trisko, Ashton Trisko, Braelyn Trisko, Riley Engle, and Rykin Engle.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.