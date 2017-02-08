Clarence Blommel, 92 of Clarissa died Sunday, February 5, 2017 at the Lakewood Health System in Staples. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Clarence on Friday, February 10, 2017, 11:00 a.m., at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Clarissa. The visitation will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2017, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church from 5 – 8 p.m. and from 9- 11 on the day of the service at the church. Knights of Columbus Rosary will be held at 4:45 p.m. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.

Clarence was born December 14, 1924 in Millwood Township, Stearns County to Theodore and Theresa (Wittkop) Blommel. Clarence married Alvina Goebel on June 25, 1957. Alvina and Clarence moved to their farm in Iona Township and farmed together for 24 years until retiring in 1981. They lived in Clarissa for a short time and then moved back to the country across the road from their farm. Alvina and Clarence moved to the Colonial Terrace Apartments in 2006.

Clarence was a farmer his entire life until retirement. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, golf and playing cards. Clarence was a member of the Knights of Columbus- 4th Degree Knight and a past Grand Knight. He was also a member and usher of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and a former member of the Eagle Bend Lions, The Creamery Board and NFO.

Clarence is survived by his children: Duane (Susan) Blommel of Clarissa, Allen (Charlet) Blommel of Clarissa, Jonell (Duane) Asfeld of Wadena, Geralyn (Tim) Petersen of Coon Rapids, Denise (Dale) Olson of Eagle Bend, Ione (Eric Johnson) Gustafson of St. Cloud, Kenneth (Melissa) Blommel of Coon Rapids; 21 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren; siblings, Robert “Bob” Blommel, St. Paul, sisters-in-law, Dorothy Blommel, Grey Eagle, Mary Jo Blommel, Grey Eagle.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Alvina, parents, Theodore and Theresa, siblings, Teddy Skubic, Irene Seibert, James Blommel, Leo Blommel and John Blommel; brothers-in-law, Ed Skubic and Dick Seibert; sisters-in-law, Eleanor Blommel and MaryAnne Blommel.

