Keith Jungers, 67

Keith F. Jungers, age 67, of Sauk Centre, died unexpected Monday, February 6, 2017 at his home in Sauk Centre, Minnesota.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 9 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Sudhansu Kumar, O.S.B. officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre and from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday in the upper gathering space at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. Parish prayers will be at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.

Keith Fredrick Jungers was born May 28, 1949 in Sheldon, Iowa the son of Richard and Laura (Johannes) Jungers. When he was 10 years old, Keith’s family moved to Sauk Centre. He graduated from Sauk Centre High School in 1967 and attended Bemidji State College. He worked as a route driver for Centre Jobbing in Sauk Centre until his retirement. Keith enjoyed many years of playing softball, motorcycle riding, darts, and playing Cribbage. Keith enjoyed spending time with his son, Travis; making sure he could play flag football in Sauk Centre and spending time with the Jungers family. Along with his family, Keith enjoyed putting on the Community Christmas Dinner for the past 18 years, held annually on Christmas Day at the Sauk Centre American Legion.

Survivors include his son, Travis Jungers of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; brothers and sisters, Jim Jungers, Pat (Tom) Trutna, Joyce Jungers, Connie (Ken) Meier, Mary Jungers, and Dick Jungers, all of Sauk Centre, and Dave (Donna) Jungers of Sherwood, Michigan; and many nieces and nephews.

Keith was preceded in death by his parents, Rich in 1973 and Laura in 1996; brothers, Lee in 1956 and Phil in 1998; and brother-in-law, Jim Blank in 1996.

Casketbearers included: Tyler Jungers, Chris Blank, Mike Blank, Doug Fuchs, Tim Stretar, and Ken Meier. Laura Fuchs was the cross bear while Fallon Blank was the scripture bearer. Tom Trutna was the lector for the mass and Nikki Stretar as the Extraordinary Minister of the Eucharist. Pat Trutna, Joyce Jungers, Connie Meier, and Mary Jungers served as communion gift bearers.

Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.