Bonnamae Keizer, 74

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 am, Saturday, February 18, 2017 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Long Prairie, for Bonnamae T. “Bonnie” Keizer, age 74, who passed away on January 14, 2017 at Valley View Assisted Living, Long Prairie. Fr. Omar Guanchez will officiate and burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Long Prairie. Family and friends may call one hour before the service at the church. Arrangements entrusted to Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel, Long Prairie.

Bonnie Theresa Roman was born October 9, 1942 in Long Prairie, Minnesota, the daughter of Alex and Evelyn (Borgert) Roman. She grew up and attended school in Long Prairie graduating from Long Prairie High School in 1961. She remained in Long Prairie until 1970 when she moved to Glenrose, Texas. In 1990 she returned to Long Prairie and worked at the Long Prairie Memorial Home until she retired.

Bonnie was a member of St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. She enjoyed going to garage sales, movies, jigsaw puzzles, and spending time with friends. She received her greatest enjoyment from taking care of people.

Bonnie is survived by her daughters, Kimberly Keizer, Burnsville; Michelle Sammons Wold, Omaha; and Noel Sammons-Navas, Cransfills Gap, TX; seven grandchildren; and a sister, Nancy Wilson, Wisconsin.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Bud & Tom, and sister, Clara.

