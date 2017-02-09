Eunice Oswald, 85

Eunice Thell Oswald, 85, a resident of Kansas City, Mo., formerly of Freeport, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 15 at McGilley Midtown Chapel at 20 Linwood Blvd, Kansas City, Mo. Burial will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Raytown, Mo. following the service.

Eunice was born May 10, 1931, in Freeport to John and Della (Notch) Thell. She graduated from Melrose High School and Drews Business College in St. Cloud before moving to Kansas City.

She is survived by her son Brian, six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; brothers Linus (Mary) Thell of Golden Valley, Charlie (Pat) Thell of Freeport, sister Carol (Ralph) Berenger of Boise, Idaho, many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Bill Oswald in 1965; sons John and David; brothers Gerald and Jerome.