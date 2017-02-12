Listen to the refugees’ voices

To the editor:

Doaa, 19, with her family fled to Egypt from Syria after her father’s bakery was bombed by government soldiers. They were not safe in Egypt either where there was hostility to the refugees. After an attempted abduction by Egyptian bandits, Doaa and her fiancée, Bassem, gave their life savings to smugglers who promised to take them to Greece. The boat was horribly overloaded with other asylum seekers: 300 below deck and another 200 on deck.

On the fourth day out the boat was deliberately rammed by pirates. As it sank the pirates laughed saying, “Let the fish have your bones.”

Only about 100 survivors were left struggling in the water. Doaa found a life ring and clung to it. Her fiancée sunk from sight the morning of the first day.

Over the next four days, mothers unable to care for their children struggled through the water to Doaa who took the children in her arms one after the other as she herself fought to stay afloat. Doaa found herself caring for three children, all crying and sick with hunger and dehydration. Bloated bodies turning black under the sun surrounded her. Only eleven of the 500 remained.

That night a Greek rescue boat spotted the survivors and delivered them to hospitals on the mainland. There Doaa learned that of the three children only Masa, an 18-month baby, survived.

Doaa remains in a Greek refuge camp where she said to a reporter, “I want to bring my family from Egypt. I want to take them to Sweden where I will continue my studies. I want to study and learn how to fight the injustices done to my family.”

Melissa Fleming, communications director for the UN refugee program gives voice to an important question: “What happens next? That is largely up to you.”

John King

Long Prairie