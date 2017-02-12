No two days the same for Life Link III flight paramedic

No day looks the same to Ben Summer who works as a flight paramedic for Life Link III. With a genuine heart for helping people, he answers every call, ready to help save people’s lives.

By Sheila McCoy, Staff Writer

There is no day that is the same for Ben Summer, 28, of Garfield. Working as a flight paramedic for Life Link III, based in Alexandria, he’s seen just about everything — strokes, heart attacks, gunshot wounds, knife wounds, seizures, people with respiratory issues and more.

“Anything you think of that can go wrong with a person, we take care of,” he said.

Life Link III provides transportation across Minnesota. The station based in Alexandria frequently covers the areas near Wadena, Long Prairie, Melrose, Sauk Centre, Alexandria and more.

What makes the Life Link III flight program unique is that it takes care of anyone regardless of age or medical condition.

“We transport anyone to anywhere from adults to pediatrics. We take care of all flight groups, including infants and pregnant women,” he said.

Life Link III stands out in this regard since many other medical air services don’t, Summer said.

Another area where Life Link III makes a name for itself is in how well-equipped the helicopters are.

“We’re equipped with things that many others don’t carry, like ultra sound, videolaryngoscope (breathing tube), epoc (an onboard chemistry machine). We also have our own portable lab,” Summer said.

This enables the flight crew to draw blood from someone they transport and also test it to see the blood’s chemistry. Since the helicopter carries two units of blood, they can also do a blood tranfusion when in flight.

The helicopters are also equipped with a Lucas 2 CPR machine.

“It does CPR for us. The helicopter is quite small, so we are sometimes not able to perform CPR.

We are one of the first air services in the nation to carry it. Our survival rates went way up with that,” he said.

Each helicopter has a pilot, a flight paramedic and a flight nurse. The pilots have well over 2,000 hours of flight experience, the nurses have a strong background of working in intensive care units and the paramedics have worked in emergency medical services before.

Summer said the biggest challenge is to keep people alive. Sometimes the outcome of a patient weighs heavily on their hearts. It’s also stressful since when they are on duty, they respond to calls all hours of the night. They work 12-hour shifts.

“It’s not like a normal job where you close the doors at 5 p.m.,” he said.

Another challenge is the time it takes away from his family.

“There’s always something going on, on holidays, so Thanksgiving and Christmas can be tough,” he said. “You get the page and you’re on call, so you have to go.”

Summer said he doesn’t get to watch as many Vikings games as he hopes to, but in the end it is all worth it. A lot of it has to do with how well Life Link III treats its employees.

“I love going to work. My coworkers are awesome, I get to fly in a helicopter and take care of really sick people,” he said.

Life Link III highly values good morale and does whatever it can to ensure the physical and mental health of their employees, as well as their safety, Summer said.

“I like knowing where the company stands, how much they value us and their emphasis on safety. It makes me even more proud to put on my suit,” Summer said.

The desire to help people started in his high school years after students were asked to complete a CPR class. It inspired him to go on to become a first responder with Chokio First Response Team and later as a paramedic for Morris Ambulance Service.

It was his friend, Matt Smiles, who encouraged him to apply for Life Link III. He was hired in May 2013.

When he’s not working, he enjoys spending time with his wife, Brianna and their son, Jacob.